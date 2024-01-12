ADVERTISEMENT

Have not received Ram temple event invite: Akhilesh; VHP says his name in list of invitees

January 12, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Lucknow

“Now it is coming to light that the invitation has been sent to me by courier.”

PTI

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said he had not received any invitation to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple yet, either in person or by courier, and demanded proof in case of it having been sent by post.

Speaking to reporters at the Samajwadi Party office here, Mr. Yadav said, "They (apparently referring to the BJP and the VHP) are humiliating me. I have not received any invitation. When we organise any programme, we invite only those who are known to us. We do not invite a stranger." When a reporter stated that the invitation had been sent to him by courier, Mr. Yadav said if it was so, then the postal receipt should be shown to him so that it could be checked whether it had been sent to the correct address.

"Now it is coming to light that the invitation has been sent to me by courier. I request journalists to get me the receipt of the courier so that we can find out whether the invitation is coming to our address or going to some other address," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, when asked whether an invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram has been sent to the SP chief, replied, "I cannot confirm whether the invitation has been delivered to him or not. But his name is in the list of invitees."

CONNECT WITH US