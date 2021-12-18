Have no faith in J&K Delimitation Commission: Mehbooba

Srinagar,29/12/2020:Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti during a function at party headquarters in Srinagar,Tuesday, December 29,2020.Photo:NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.

Srinagar

18 December 2021 21:05 IST

Its only motive is to divide vote in J&K, says ex-Chief Minister

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the J&K Delimitation Commission’s “only motive was to divide vote in J&K”.

With two days left for the Commission to hold a meeting with its associate members in New Delhi, Ms. Mufti said, “I have no faith in the fairness of the Commission. The Commission is BJP’s Commission. It will try to divide votes between the majority and minority communities to further disempower the common people.”

She said the recent summons the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued to a party leader was attempt “to suppress our voice”.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Jammu and Kashmir National Conference confirms participation in Delimitation Commission meet

“Our party has been debunking the BJP’s false narratives on Kashmir and the Enforcement Directorate and the NIA’s actions against PDP leaders are to suppress us,” she said.

She also described the recent decision to allow agriculture land for non-agricultural purposes as “a conspiracy to sell land to outsiders and bring a demographic change in J&K, which is a hidden agenda of the BJP”.

Lone accuses NC of U-turn

Peoples Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone accused the National Conference of U-turn on the Commission.

Explained | Why does the J&K delimitation exercise matter?

He said the NC had earlier claimed that participation in the Commission would tantamount to accepting the events of August 5.

“There is a limit on monopoly on morality. Please at least have the courtesy to show even some pretense and explain how it was tantamount to endorsement then and not now. What compelled the NC to participate in the proceedings of the Commission,” Mr. Lone said.