Have learnt how to take Mamata and Abhishek’s name in one line, says Trinamool’s Sudip Banerjee

December 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kolkata:

Amid the widening divide between the old guards and the new leadership of the Trinamool Congress, particularly ahead of ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha polls, a remark by a party leader in the Lok Sabha on December 10 further triggered speculation in the party’s rank and file.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Banerjee, who represents Kolkata North Lok Sabha seat, said he had learnt how to take Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee name in one line. “I have got a line as far as Mamata and Abhishek are concerned. I have seen Kunal [Ghosh] saying this often. Kunal says Trinamool is governed under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and under the command of Abhishek Banerjee. I am saying this you people also say this,” the veteran Trinamool Congress leader said.

He was addressing a gathering of the trade union wing of the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. The remarks were welcomed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Mr. Kunal Ghosh who congratulated the MP for getting the party’s hierarchy right.

Mr. Ghosh said Ms. Banerjee continues to be the very life and emotion of the Trinamool Congress but Mr. Abhishek Banerjee had been groomed and emerged as a leader of the party. The remarks come at the time when Mr. Abhishek Banerjee has made his opinion public about having an upper age limit for active politics.

“The veteran leaders are extremely necessary for any party due to their experience to fight. However, their productivity decreases slightly with age. I think there should be a maximum limit [in terms of age] in every field, including sports and politics,” Mr. Abhishek Banerjee had said on December 4.

Questions are being raised in political circles whether veteran MPs who have crossed 70 years will be fielded by the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, while referring to the old vs new debate, said senior leaders of the party could not be deprived. “We are all equals. The ‘new’ has to pay respect to the ‘old’. The ‘old’ has to bring the ‘new’ closer. If any senior leader has been deprived, I will accommodate them somewhere. Saugata Roy says that he is old now. But the heart has no age. As long as we are alive, we will fight like the royal Bengal tiger,” Ms. Banerjee had said while addressing party leadership on November 23.