Have full faith that EC will make right decision, says NCP leader Jayant Patil on party name and symbol row

Both Sharad Pawar group and the Ajit Pawar factions have submitted petitions to the EC concerning the party’s name and symbol after the split on July 2

September 30, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Mumbai:

Abhinay Deshpande
NCP leader Jayant Patil expressed confidence in the EC that it would make the right decision regarding the party’s name and symbol amidst an ongoing dispute with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/Jayant_R_Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader (Sharad Pawar faction), Jayant Patil, on Saturday, expressed confidence in the Election Commission (EC) and said that it would make the right decision regarding the party’s name and symbol amidst an ongoing dispute with a faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, witnessed a vertical split on July 2, with Mr. Ajit and eight MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

Also read: Sharad Pawar says INDIA will find a way out despite differences that may arise during seat-sharing

Both the factions have submitted petitions to the EC concerning the party’s name and symbol.

“We have written to the EC on the matter. These days the method of stealing parties is on but we have complete faith in the EC to give the right decision,” Mr. Patil said. He said that Mr. Sharad Pawar is the founder and the president of the NCP and some people are trying to push him aside.

On the quota issue in the State, Mr. Patil noted the need for a caste census to address issues related to other backward blasses (OBCs).

Further, highlighting the ongoing political divisions in the State, the NCP State president said that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should promptly decide on disqualification pleas against several Shiv Sena MLAs, including Mr. Shinde.

