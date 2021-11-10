Have enough evidence on Wankhede: Nawab Malik

Mumbai

10 November 2021 01:26 IST

NCP leader’s reply comes after case by officer’s father

Narcotics Control Bureau’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father has distorted facts and concocted stories to make feeble attempts to obtain court orders, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik before the Bombay High Court.

Mr. Malik filed a reply to the defamation suit filed by Mr. Sameer’s father Dhyandev Wankhede seeking damages of ₹1.25 crore for making derogatory statements against his family.

As directed by Justice Madhav Jamdar on Monday, the NCP leader filed his reply on Tuesday. It read: “The plaintiff [Mr. Dhyandev] has made a hue and cry when the defendant [Mr. Malik] has produced this birth certificate, thereby alleging that his name is not Dawood and he nor his son are Muslim by religion. The said certificate is issued by the BMC. If the said certificate is false, then it is for the plaintiff or Mr. Sameer to take corrective steps and pursue it with BMC…Till date, he has not produced any other birth certificate to contradict the one produced by the defendant, which falsifies the plaintiff’s case to a great extent.”

The plaintiff was required to obtain permission of the court under the Civil Procedure Code to file a suit in representative capacity on behalf of his family members, which Mr. Dhyandev did not do, Mr. Malik said. “Mr. Malik has sufficient evidence in support of his claim, whose authenticity and admissibility can be decided only at the stage of trial,” the reply mentioned.

The matter will be heard on November 10.