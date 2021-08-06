Have been denied justice for last five years: Bihar BJP leader

PATNA

06 August 2021 01:14 IST

She says no action on her complaint that her daughter was murdered for dowry

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar on Thursday attacked the ruling NDA government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its repeated claim of “rule of law and good governance” in the State.

BJP is a partner in the ruling alliance led by the JD(U) in Bihar since November 2005.

Meeting with Minister

Vineeta Mishra, State vice-president of the women’s wing of the BJP in Bihar, met senior leader and Law Minister Pramod Kumar at the State party headquarters and demanded justice for her dead daughter. At the meeting during the party’s Sahyog Karyakaram (co-operation programme), she broke down while narrating her ordeal in following the case for the last five years. “Bihar mein hamari sarkar rahte bhi paanch saalon mein nayay nahi mila hain (despite having our government in Bihar, we were denied justice for the last five years),” she said.

The BJP leader’s daughter died in 2016 at her husband’s house after alleged harassment and torture by his family. The BJP leader lodged an FIR at the local Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna under Sections 306, 304 B, 34 and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code against the husband and other family members. She alleged, in her complaint, that her daughter was murdered for dowry.

Ms. Mishra told presspersons later that she had been following the case since then. “I met the Chief Minister, the then Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, State Director General of Police, Superintendent of Police and other officials a number of times, but nothing has happened. Today I met our senior party leader and State Law minister and submitted a petition stating that I’ve been running from one place to another seeking justice for my daughter for the last five years. He has assured me justice,” she said wiping her tears.

‘People feel helpless’

“I’ve been with the BJP for the last 20 years and there is a BJP-led NDA government in the State. But I have sill been denied justice for so long,” she said. “The administration and the police hardly listen to us and the common people feel helpless.” Each time she approached the Chief Minister for justice, she was informed by his office that her complaint had been forwarded to the DGP, she said.