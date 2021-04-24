Have 2,326 ICU-, 8,532 oxygen-supported beds for COVID patients in Rajasthan: State Health Minister

Raghu Sharma. File photo

Jaipur:

24 April 2021 17:40 IST

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said they have 8,532 oxygen-supported and 2,326 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in the State.

Apart from it, 42,886 beds have been kept in isolation wards for infection patients at over 400 hospitals in the State, the Minister said in a statement.

Coronavirus patients are currently being treated at 429 medical institutions, including 60 hospitals and 282 care centres, he said.

More than 78,000 tests are being conducted daily in 67 laboratories and the figure will be taken to one lakh samples a day soon, the Minister said, adding that so far, they have tested 81.11 lakh people.

As many as 134 RT-PCR and 69 RNA extractor machines are available at government institutions for investigations and tests are being done free of charge in all State laboratories while a maximum of ₹350 is being charged by private labs, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sharma thanked the Vipra Foundation, a social organisation, for promising to provide 500 beds at the 5,000-bedded hospital being set up by the State government at Bilwa’s Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan.

A delegation led by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi met the Health Minister and hand over a letter of cooperation in this regard, an official statement said.