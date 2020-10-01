Hathras victim’s autopsy report confirms fracture in cervical vertebra

The girl was brutally assaulted by four men on Sept. 14 in Boolagarhi village, and after a long struggle for life, died in hospital on Tuesday

The autopsy report of the Hathras gang rape victim confirms injury to the cervical spine (neck) produced by indirect blunt trauma, and its resultant sequelae. Mentioning fracture in C 6 cervical vertebra, the report, signed by three doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital says the ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death.

The girl was brutally assaulted by four upper caste men on September 14 in Boolagarhi village of Hathras, and after a long struggle for life in Aligarh’s JN Medical College and Hospital, passed away in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The final diagnosis says “alleged post strangulation with cervical spine injury with sepsis and cardiopulmonary arrest.” The death summary notes “no vomiting and seizure”.

Viscera preserved

It further says the viscera has been preserved along with pre-vaginal swab and smear and swab and smear from the right upper thigh. Nail clippings from both hands have also been preserved.

Dr. Hamza Malik, president, JN Medical College Resident Doctors’ Association, reminded that the definition of rape had changed after the Nirbhaya case. “Penetration is not necessary to confirm rape. The forensic examination was conducted in JNMCH 10 days after the assault. During this period, many injuries to the private parts could have healed,” he said.