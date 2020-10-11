Hathras victim was ‘no one’ to Uttar Pradesh CM, police, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi

11 October 2020 10:49 IST

‘The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human’, tweets the former Congress president.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the State police were denying that the 19-year-old victim in the Hathras gang rape and murder case had been raped as “she was no one” to them.

Mr. Gandhi was responding to a news report about the Uttar Pradesh Police denying that the victim had been raped, when he tweeted: “The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE. (sic)”.

The young Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by four men in her village last month. She succumbed to her injuries two weeks later at a hospital in Delhi.

