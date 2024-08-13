Hathras stampede: 11 accused appear in court, next hearing on August 23

All 11 accused arrested in connection with the July 2 Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives, appeared before a local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The accused, including two women, who are lodged in the Aligarh jail, joined the hearing virtually, their lawyer A.P. Singh said.

The district court has set August 23 as the next date of hearing in the case, Mr. Singh told reporters.

The police had last month arrested 11 people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, in connection with the case.

Mr. Singh also reiterated the conspiracy theory in the case, alleging some 15-16 unidentified men had opened "toxic spray" during the event leading to the stampede.

He also claimed that one of the accused who has been arrested was not present in Hathras on July 2.

The stampede took place after a 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Baba Bhole alias Narayan Sakar Hari in the Sikandra Rao area of the district. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died and 31 others were injured in the incident.

