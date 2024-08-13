GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hathras stampede: 11 accused appear in court, next hearing on August 23

The police had last month arrested 11 people in connection with the July 2 Hathras stampede

Published - August 13, 2024 03:50 am IST - Hathras (UP)

PTI
A view of the religious congregation site, after which 122 persons died due to a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. File

A view of the religious congregation site, after which 122 persons died due to a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

All 11 accused arrested in connection with the July 2 Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives, appeared before a local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The accused, including two women, who are lodged in the Aligarh jail, joined the hearing virtually, their lawyer A.P. Singh said.

Also Read | Nobody can avoid destiny and death is inevitable, says godman Bhole Baba

The district court has set August 23 as the next date of hearing in the case, Mr. Singh told reporters.

The police had last month arrested 11 people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, in connection with the case.

Mr. Singh also reiterated the conspiracy theory in the case, alleging some 15-16 unidentified men had opened "toxic spray" during the event leading to the stampede.

Does India have enough laws to combat superstition?

He also claimed that one of the accused who has been arrested was not present in Hathras on July 2.

The stampede took place after a 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Baba Bhole alias Narayan Sakar Hari in the Sikandra Rao area of the district. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died and 31 others were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.