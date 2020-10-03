Other States

Hathras gang rape | Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe

Police personnel stand guard near the premises of the relatives of Hathras gang rape victim at Bool Garhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on October 3, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
Special Correspondent Lucknow 03 October 2020 22:08 IST
Updated: 03 October 2020 23:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case.

The decision was taken by rhe CM on the basis of the report submitted to him by additional chief secretary home Awanish Awasthi and DGP H.C Awasthi who visited the family of the gang rape victim earlier in the day.

“After a thorough review of the case, the Chief Minister has issued orders for recommendation of a CBI probe,” said a government official.

