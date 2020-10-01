Hathras gang rape | In video, victim says she was raped

Circle Officer Brahm Singh, who recorded her statement on September 22, refused to comment on the video.

A video of the Hathras gang rape victim has gone viral on social media where she could be heard saying that she was raped by two men while the other two ran away when they saw her mother coming. She could also be heard saying that the accused tried to rape her earlier as well but she somehow escaped. In the video, she takes the name of Ravi, one of the four accused arrested in the case.

A source in the J.N. Medical College and Hospital, who was present at the time when her official statement was recorded, said the video that was going viral was not of the dying declaration. “It could have been recorded by somebody when she was in the ward.”