Hathras gang rape barbaric and shameful, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday described the gang rape, assault and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, as “barbaric and shameful”.
“Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family..,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.
She also added, “More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes”.
Earlier, the Trinamool Congress leadership raised concerns over the crime. Party MP and president of party youth wing Abhishek Banerjee described the incident as an “unspeakable crime”.
“An unspeakable crime committed in #Hathras under @narendramodi ji’s reign & he was silent. The girl succumbed to her injuries, after battling to stay alive for 15 days & now, @Uppolice has utterly disrespected her remains! #ModiSpeakUp4Dalits if you have any humanity left inside,” Mr. Abhishek Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath