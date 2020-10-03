Hathras case | U.P. govt threatening family with narco test, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi

03 October 2020 10:39 IST

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop threatening the family,” she tweets

Terming the Yogi Adityanath government morally corrupt, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged the State government had threatened the Hathras rape victim’s family with a lie detector or narco test.

Her tweet comes on a day when a Congress delegation of MPs led by Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Hathras again to try and meet the victim’s family.

“The UP government is morally corrupt. The victim didn’t get treatment, didn’t write her complaint, her body was burnt forcibly and the family is in captivity and is being pressurised. Now, they are being threatened that a narco test will be done on them,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop threatening the family of the victim,” she added.

In a separate tweet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also slammed the State government.

“No force on earth can stop me from going to meet the family in Hathras and share their grief,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “I don’t accept the treatment that is being meted out by the UP government and its police force to this lovely girl and her family. No Indian should accept this.”