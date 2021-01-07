Hathras case: Separate probe against “Popular Front of India members” closed

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has closed the separate investigation in the FIR lodged against four alleged members of the Popular Front of India in the Chandpa police station of Hathras.
Defence lawyer Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said the bail applications of the accused Alam, Masood Ahmad, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Siddique Kappan were listed in the court of the Additional Sessions Judge Hathras on Thursday. “However, before the hearing, the STF moved an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for not extending the judicial remand of the accused,” he said.
The STF informed the court that the case crime number 151/2020 PS Chandpa had been amalgamated in crime no. 199/2020 PS Maant, Mathura.
The CJM accepted the application and ordered the accused to be released in the Chandpa case.
The accused were arrested by the Mathura police when they were going to meet the family of the victim of the alleged gang-rape and murder in Boolgarhi village of Hathras which falls under the Chandpa police station.
“We had previously in the bail plea said the investigation of these two cases is being done on the same set of facts against accused persons which is not legally permissible. In a way, the STF has back-peddled,” said Mr. Chaturvedi.
