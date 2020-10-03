Hathras case | Official denies victim’s family was blockaded

Joint Magistrate dismisses reports as absurd and baseless

An official on Saturday rejected allegations that the administration in Hathras had confiscated the phones of the rape victim’s kin and blockaded their movement in the village.

The official also said that since the Special Investigation Team formed for the case had completed its probe, restrictions imposed on movement of media towards the residence of the victim’s kin were now lifted.

Joint Magistrate Hathras Prem Prakash Meena said reports alleging that the administration was not allowing the family members to move around freely and had confiscated their phones were “absolutely absurd and baseless.”

“At no point, phones or anything had been confiscated nor have they been held captive. They are absolutely free to move in and out of the village,” Mr. Meena told a television channel.

Mr. Meena said limitations had been put on everybody, including the media, for two days to ensure the SIT probe was not hampered or unduly influenced.

The family of the Hathras victim on Friday alleged that the district administration was intimidating them and not letting them leave their area in the village or talk to the media.

“Police have blockaded us from all sides, roofs, lanes and in the village. They are not letting us out,” the victim’s brother had told reporters. The boy was able to speak to the media after sneaking past the police cordon and taking a route through the fields, he said.

The boy also said that the administration had snatched the mobile phones of all the family members and that they were unable to contact anyone.

He also alleged that the District Magistrate had kicked his uncle in the chest, following which he fainted.