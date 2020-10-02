Other States

Hathras case | Family alleges intimidation by officials

Family members and relatives mourn the death of a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped two weeks ago, in Hathras district, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Omar Rashid 02 October 2020 12:29 IST
Updated: 02 October 2020 12:29 IST

“Police have blockaded us from all sides,” says brother

LUCKNOW

The family of the Hathras victim on Friday alleged that the district administration was intimidating them and not letting them leave their area in the village or talk to the media.

“Police have blockaded us from all sides, roofs, lanes and in the village. They are not letting us out,” the victim’s brother told reporters.

Advertising
Advertising

He was able to speak to the media after sneaking past the police cordon and taking a route through fields.

The boy also said that the administration had snatched the mobile phones of all family members and that they were unable to contact others.

He also alleged that the District Magistrate had kicked his uncle in the chest, following which he fainted.

Comments
More In Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...