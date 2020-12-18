Hathras case | CBI likely to file charge sheet

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

The sources said the Central agency in all likelihood will file its report on Friday.

The CBI is likely to file its charge sheet in connection with the rape and murder of a 19-year old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras on Friday, sources said.

They said the agency is likely to file the charge sheet before a competent court in Hathras. The sources said the Central agency in all likelihood will file its report on Friday.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The agency has looked into the role of accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu who are in judicial custody, officials said.

They were also put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, they said.

The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawahalal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, they said.

The Yogi Adityanath government had faced a lot of flak for the case which was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit. The team has already recorded statements of family members of the victim.