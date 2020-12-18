Hathras victim was gang-raped, murdered: CBI

New Delhi:

18 December 2020 14:08 IST

It files a charge sheet against four accused persons

The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet against four accused persons for the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in September.

The 19-year-old was allegedly raped and assaulted by Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu on September 14 in Hathras. She was admitted to a hospital in Aligarh, from where she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She died on September 29.

The CBI has invoked sections 302 (punishment for murder), 376 (punishment for rape), 376A (punishment for inflicting injury while committing rape, resulting in the death of the woman) and 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The four accused, who were arrested by the local police, are currently in judicial custody.

The case was initially registered by the Chandpa police in Hathras on a complaint from the victim's brother, who had alleged that Sandeep tried to strangle her in the millet field. In her statement on September 22, she alleged that she was gang-raped and assaulted by Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu.

Following allegations that the victim’s body was hurriedly cremated in the early hours of September 30, there was a public outcry. The incident also triggered sharp reaction from Opposition parties. The State government referred the case to the CBI, which took over the probe on October 11 and constituted a special team.

The CBI got the crime scene examined by forensic experts. The accused persons underwent tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory at Gandhinagar. The doctors who attended to the victim were also interviewed by CBI officials. Statements of her family members were recorded for corroboration.