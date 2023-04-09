ADVERTISEMENT

Hate speech case: Right-wing activist Kajal ‘Hindustani’ arrested days after communal clash in Gujarat’s Una

April 09, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Gir Somnath

Kajal Hindustani surrendered before the police in Una on Sunday morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody

PTI

Kajal ‘Hindustani’. File photo: Twitter

Right-wing activist Kajal ‘Hindustani’ was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1, police said.

Ms. ‘Hindustani’ surrendered before the police in Una on Sunday morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody, a police officer said.

Ms. ‘Hindustani’has more than 92,000 followers on Twitter including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is a regular at events organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ms. ‘Hindustani’ under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code on April 2, two days after she allegedly delivered a provocative speech at a Hindu community congregation organised by the VHP on Ram Navami on March 30.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days after Ms. ‘Hindustani’'s speech which resulted in a clash between two communities and the pelting of stones on April 1 night, police said.

Police had registered an FIR against a mob and arrested more than 80 people, most of them from a minority community, for rioting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / hate crimes

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US