Haryana’s Kurukshetra University to confer ISRO Chairman

The decision was taken by the University’s Goyal Prize Award committee, headed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva.

September 07, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana-based Kurukshetra University has decided to confer the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize on ISRO Chairman S. Somanath for his contributions to the field of Space technology. | file photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Haryana-based Kurukshetra University has decided to confer the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath for his contributions to the field of Space technology.

The Vice-Chancellor, in a statement, said that Mr. Somanath has worked tirelessly during his tenure as a scientist and then as Chairman of ISRO to use space technology for the benefit of humanity.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded the work of ISRO, appreciating ISRO’s space missions for the “ease of living and ease of governance” and for “providing education, communication, and health services’ to the remote areas of the country.”

So far, 110 eminent scientists belonging to different disciplines have been honoured with Goyal Awards, he added.

