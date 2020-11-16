Other States

Haryana’s first woman MP dead

Haryana’s first woman Member of Parliament and former Puducherry Lt. Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92. The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s PGIMS hospital since November 5, an aide said.

Chandrawati, who had been a Janata Party leader, became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart Chaudhary Bansi Lal from the Bhiwani constituency.

