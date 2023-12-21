Haryana’s BJP-JJP govt a ‘failed regime’, says Hooda

December 21, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, speaking in the Haryana Assembly on Thursday, condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government for deliberately curtailing the recently concluded winter session of the assembly because the ‘failed regime’ had no achievements to speak of.

Mr. Hooda said the coalition government in Haryana was a “failed regime.” The unemployment rate had increased under the BJP-JJP and it does not compare to the Congress record of creating employment. “The youth of Haryana are being forced to leave their state and country and migrate. Schemes like Agneepath and Haryana Skill Corporation, reduce the permanent jobs available to the youth. Educated youth are being exploited by placing them on contract on low salaries. When the Congress government is formed, the policy of hiring youth on contract will be stopped and there will be permanent recruitment for 2 lakh posts,” he said, at a press conference here, a day after the three-day state assembly session concluded.

Youth desperate

“Youth do not feel the present government can secure their future. They are going abroad illegally spending lakhs of Rupees on ‘donki’. Instead of stopping this migration, the government is encouraging it. The government of Haryana is sending youth to Israel to work as labourers,” he said. “Why does the BJP-JJP want to send Haryana’s youth to war-affected area of Israel? This is the same Israel where there is a war going on with Hamas. Just a few days ago, many countries evacuated their citizens from there,” he said.

Mr. Hooda also alleged that the level of education was on the decline. “About 50% of teachers’ posts in the Education department are vacant. The Haryana government has reduced expenditure on education by 11.76%. The government is playing with the entire education system,” he said. The health sector is also in a pathetic condition. There is a huge shortage of staff not only in small hospitals but also in Post Graduate Institutes (PGI) and medical colleges.

Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan said the Congress state unit has condemned the treatment of opposition MPs in Parliament. “The government is not ready to listen to the Opposition. Instead of answering questions on the security lapse in Parliament, MPs are being suspended. Congress will protest across the state on December 22,” he said.

