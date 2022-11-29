Haryana Zila Parishad poll | Congress says BJP has lost moral right to continue in power 

November 29, 2022 01:00 am | Updated November 28, 2022 09:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As the ruling BJP suffered a setback in the recently concluded Haryana Zila Parishad election by winning only 22 of the 100 seats it contested, the Congress on Monday said that the incumbent government had lost the moral right to remain in power, even as political observers feel that the results show that “people seem to be looking for an alternative”.

In the zila parishad polls, results for which were declared on Sunday, the BJP won 22 of the 100 seats it contested, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 15 seats out of the over 100 it contested on the party symbol. The Congress and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) did not contest the panchayat polls on party symbols. The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases in Haryana. The State has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members.

The BJP saw a setback in the zila parishad poll in Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa and Gurugram, besides Kurukshetra. In Panchkula and Sirsa, the party lost all 10 seats which it contested. The BJP faced a major embarrassment as its MP from Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini lost the election from a ward in Ambala zila parishad. Overall, in Ambala, the BJP could win only two seats out of a total of 15 zila parishad seats.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 10 seats in Sirsa. Notably, independent candidates won a majority of seats in several districts including Jhajjar, Hisar, Rewari, and Rohtak. BJP’s State general secretary Vedpal asserted that more than 250 BJP and supported candidates have won the zila parishad election. “The BJP contested on the symbol in seven districts, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Gurugram, and Nuh, and we won 22 seats in seven districts. Apart from this, over 230 candidates supported by BJP have also won the elections in the State,” he said.

Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda said the people had completely rejected the ruling BJP in Zila Parishad elections.

“The BJP-JJP, which won 22 councilors out of 411, has no moral right to remain in power even for a single day. Also, the INLD and the AAP have been wiped out in the panchayat elections as well. It is clear from the results that the INLD and the Aam Aadmi Party have no future in Haryana politics,” he said

He said there was a strong sentiment among people against the BJP and its alliance partner the JJP. “The poll results before the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly elections are encouraging for the Congress. The election result is a big blow to this government. About 88% of voters voted for independent candidates. Most of the independents who have won elections in every district of Haryana are Congress members or workers,” he said.

Asserting that the results of panchayat samiti and zila parishad were not very encouraging for the BJP Vijay Chauhan, assistant professor and head department of political science Maharana Pratap National College in Mullana, pointed out that they were not disappointing either. “The BJP suffered a setback in Panchkula etc, while the AAP has proved to be the number two party and has surprised everyone with its performance. The INLD also managed to get about two dozen zila parishad seats. But it would be unwise and hasty to speculate about the future politics of Haryana from these election results as the issues and situation in panchayat elections are completely different from the Assembly election,” he said.

“Also, as the Congress party announced to not contest this election on the party symbol, its absence possibly has benefited the AAP and the INLD. Seeing the performance of the BJP in these polls, it does not seem that the BJP is still the first choice of the voters and it looks like people are looking for an alternative,” added Mr. Chauhan.