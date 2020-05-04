Haryana woman IAS officer quits on safety grounds

Rani Nagar, a 2014 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, tendered her resignation from service on Monday on “personal safety” grounds.

Ms. Nagar, who is presently posted as Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Additional Director, Archives, sent her resignation to the State Chief Secretary. She also posted the letter on her personal Twitter handle.

“I do hereby most humbly submit you my resignation from the post of Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect, that is effective from date May 4, 2020 forenoon. The reason for submitting this resignation is Personal Safety on Government Duty,” she wrote in the letter.

In 2018, Ms. Nagar had levelled harassment allegations against a senior IAS officer, who had dismissed the charges.

In a video posted on Facebook in April this year, Ms. Nagar said she was staying at a guest house in Chandigarh with her sister and both were in constant fear of threat to their lives. Ms. Nagar added that she had filed a complaint against a Haryana government official and a few Chandigarh police officers before a Chandigarh court.

‘CM should explain’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government, terming the resignation episode “a shocking incident”.

Posing a question to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he tweeted: “When a woman IAS officer is not safe in the BJP-JJP regime, and has come a situation where she had to resign finding herself insecure on duty... then who is the caretaker of 2.5 crore innocent people of Haryana? Will the Chief Minister come forward and explain?”