Haryana will promote Electronic System Design and Manufacturing sector, says Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the State was committed to promoting the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector to ensure new employment opportunities for the youth.

He was speaking at a special discussion on ‘’ESDM sector-Invest in India’’ organised here. “Haryana has 57% manufacturers of ESDM sector and its second-leading State in the terms of export in the country. Seven special economic zones are already active and two-third share of the State falls in the National Capital Region,” he said.

He said that Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation was already tirelessly working on industry promotion. “Sixty-eight blocks of the State have 10-acre vacant lands which can be given on lease or full-ownership,” he added.

Haryana was contemplating a new industrial policy which would focus on the development of aviation manufacturing structure in Haryana from 2020-2025.

“Hisar is being developed as aviation hub in three phases, which would be used as a dry port. Haryana is a well-connected road, rail and air connectivity besides Haryana is on the third spot for ease of doing business in the country and first in north India,” he added.