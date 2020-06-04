Other States

Haryana will promote Electronic System Design and Manufacturing sector, says Chautala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with his deputy Dushyant Chautala (right) in Chandigarh. File photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with his deputy Dushyant Chautala (right) in Chandigarh. File photo   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is already tirelessly working on industry promotion, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the State was committed to promoting the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector to ensure new employment opportunities for the youth.

He was speaking at a special discussion on ‘’ESDM sector-Invest in India’’ organised here. “Haryana has 57% manufacturers of ESDM sector and its second-leading State in the terms of export in the country. Seven special economic zones are already active and two-third share of the State falls in the National Capital Region,” he said.

He said that Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation was already tirelessly working on industry promotion. “Sixty-eight blocks of the State have 10-acre vacant lands which can be given on lease or full-ownership,” he added.

Haryana was contemplating a new industrial policy which would focus on the development of aviation manufacturing structure in Haryana from 2020-2025.

“Hisar is being developed as aviation hub in three phases, which would be used as a dry port. Haryana is a well-connected road, rail and air connectivity besides Haryana is on the third spot for ease of doing business in the country and first in north India,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 9:05:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-will-promote-electronic-system-design-and-manufacturing-sector-says-chautala/article31744713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY