Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred

August 04, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Chandigarh

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Mr. Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh

PTI

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh, Haryana. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Mr. Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said.

Editorial | Making a riot: On the communal clashes in Haryana

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Mr. Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad.

The order said, Mr. Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Muslim body concerned over forced migration from Gurugram following communal violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

