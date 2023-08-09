HamberMenu
Haryana violence | BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP stopped

A seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area

August 09, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Heavy police deployment on the Gurugram-Nuh border near KMP Expressway in the violence-hit Nuh district, on August 9, 2023.

Heavy police deployment on the Gurugram-Nuh border near KMP Expressway in the violence-hit Nuh district, on August 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on August 9 to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district.

The BJP delegation was led by State president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

The other members of the delegation were State Co-operative Minister Dr Banwari Lal, MLA and State general secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and State Minister Samay Singh Bhati, said police.

Also Read: Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh, says Deepender Hooda

A seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area.

A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

The delegation was led by Haryana AAP head MP Rajya Sabha Dr Sushil Gupta with Anuradha Sharma, Manish Yadav, Mukesh Dagar, Dharmender Khatana, Dheeraj Yadav and Meenu Singh as other members, said police.

"People from BJP were allowed to go, while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?" said Dr Sushil Gupta.

District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had earlier made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

Also Read: FIR against AAP leader for Nuh riots; hotel demolished

The BJP delegation said that they wanted to meet officials, he said. But the delegations from the Congress, AAP, and the CPI wanted to go in the field and meet the people. So they were not allowed to do so, he said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders.

