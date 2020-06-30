Haryana to soon start plasma therapy after approval from ICMR: Health Minister

Haryana on Monday recorded 381 cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of cumulative cases to 14,210. It also reported nine deaths taking the tally to 232. The major chunk of the new cases, 134 and 102, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,476 and 9,502 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.

Health Minister Anil Vij said the State would soon start plasma therapy for treatment of the patients, after approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research. “Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR,” tweeted Mr. Vij.

Punjab records 202 cases, five more deaths

Punjab recorded 202 cases and reported five more deaths taking the tally to 138, said officials.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,418. The patients who died were from Patiala, Gurdaspur and Sangrur districts. The major chunk of the new cases, 60 and 45, were reported from Sangrur and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,516 and 3,764 patients have so far been cured.