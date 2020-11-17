Haryana to set up committee to draft law on ‘love jihad’

CHANDIGARH

17 November 2020 22:45 IST

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that a strict law would be enacted to control ‘love jihad’ cases in the State and soon a committee would be constituted to draft the law.

The Home Minister held a meeting with senior officials of the department surrounding the drafting of law regarding ‘love jihad’, a term used by fringe groups to describe interfaith relationships.

An official statement said that Haryana would also study the laws made by other States on the same subject. “The Home department, Advocate General and other concerned officers will also be included in this committee,” it added.

During the meeting, it was decided that discussions would also be held with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal on the issue.

Mr. Vij said that with the enactment of this law, strict action would be taken against any person who is found trying to convert someone by putting pressure, through temptation or acting in the name of love.