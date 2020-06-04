Haryana to reopen schools in phased manner from July

The Haryana government plans to reopen schools in a phased manner across the State from July, Education Minister Kanwar Pal has said. Besides, it has also resumed bus services on inter-State routes that were halted in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Pal told reporters that the government would reopen the schools from July in a phased manner and would take feedback from teachers, parents and experts on holding classes in two shifts, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

Also read: Inter-State movement in NCR: SC asks Centre, Delhi, UP, Haryana to devise ‘common, uniform’ pass system

“First, classes 10 to 12 would be started in July, in the next phase classes between 6 and 9, and then classes between 1 and 5 would start. We will also run demo session of classes to see how social distancing would be ensured. We will come to know about any other possible problems that could be faced when the schools open,” he said.

The classes for colleges and university would commence in August.

Inter-State public transport services resumed

Haryana has resumed inter-State public transport services and issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding inter-State travel in buses of Haryana Roadways.

An official statement said the passengers must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. Apart from this, the bus staff as well as passengers must have “Aarogya Setu” app downloaded on their mobile phones with all relevant details filled in.

State Transport Department Director General Virender Dahiya said on Wednesday that except for Delhi, bus services had been resumed and public-transport services on most routes would be operational by June 4.