Haryana to reduce pressure on prisons amid Covid-19, says Minister

Amid the COVID-19 scare, the Haryana government has decided to reduce the pressure on its prisons.

Prisons Minister Ranjit Singh on Wednesday said as per directions of the Supreme Court, inmates or prisoners already on parole or furlough will get an extension of four-week special parole. “Similarly, prisoners who return to jail after only one parole or furlough on time in a peaceful manner will also be given six weeks of special parole,” he said.

Mr. Singh said inmates above 65 years of age and are not involved in more than one cases or those who are not involved in drug cases or those who have not been booked under Section 379 B or POCSO Act and those who are not convicted in cases of rape or acid attack will also be given six weeks of special parole on the basis of good behaviour. “Foreign prisoners are not included in this,” he added.

“Inmates whose sentence is not more than seven years and no other case is pending in the court, those who owe no penalty will also be given six to eight weeks of special parole based on good behaviour,” he said.