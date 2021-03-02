Other States

Haryana to raise income of poor families

Special Correspondent CHANDIGARH 02 March 2021 00:40 IST
Updated: 02 March 2021 00:40 IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said to uplift the economic status of the poor in the State, the government has set a target to increase the ‘family income’ of about 1 lakh families, who are having the lowest income, to at least ₹1 lakh per annum.

The process to identify such families through surveys has already started, which is likely to be completed by the end of this month, he said.

