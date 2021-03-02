Other States

Haryana to raise income of poor families

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said to uplift the economic status of the poor in the State, the government has set a target to increase the ‘family income’ of about 1 lakh families, who are having the lowest income, to at least ₹1 lakh per annum.

The process to identify such families through surveys has already started, which is likely to be completed by the end of this month, he said.

