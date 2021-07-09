Haryana to open school for Classes 9 to 12

The Haryana government has decided that students of Classes 9 to 12 of all government and private schools in the State will be allowed to attend school from July 16 onward, with the permission of their parents.

An official statement said students of Classes 6 to 8 will also be able to attend school from July 23 onwards.

“It would not be mandatory for the students to come to school as online classes will continue in the same pattern. Social distance and other rules will be applicable for the students coming to the schools,” said the statement.

The Director of the Secondary and Elementary Education Department on July 12 will conduct online video conferencing to resolve teachers’ doubts on these orders.

No decision has been taken yet to open schools for students from Classes 1 to 5, the statement added.