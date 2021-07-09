Other States

Haryana to open school for Classes 9 to 12

The Haryana government has decided that students of Classes 9 to 12 of all government and private schools in the State will be allowed to attend school from July 16 onward, with the permission of their parents.

An official statement said students of Classes 6 to 8 will also be able to attend school from July 23 onwards.

“It would not be mandatory for the students to come to school as online classes will continue in the same pattern. Social distance and other rules will be applicable for the students coming to the schools,” said the statement.

The Director of the Secondary and Elementary Education Department on July 12 will conduct online video conferencing to resolve teachers’ doubts on these orders.

No decision has been taken yet to open schools for students from Classes 1 to 5, the statement added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 10:54:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-to-open-school-for-classes-9-to-12/article35242066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY