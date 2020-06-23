Haryana to give ₹1,500 for transport to workers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced that the government would bear the transportation cost of the migrant labourers who are willing to return to the State. He said the government would provide financial assistance of ₹1,500 as transport fare to each construction labourer.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Labour Welfare Board in Panchkula. The Board also decided to launch schemes for the welfare of the labourers at the directorate level.

Minister of State for Labour-Employment Department Anup Dhanak, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav and members of the Board were also present in the meeting.

Later, speaking to newsmen in Chandigarh, Mr. Chautala said the companies in the building and other construction sectors want to bring back migrant labourers for which the State government would not only provide all basic facilities but would also bear the transportation expenditure worth ₹1,500 of each labourer.

Mr. Chautala told that this amount would be given as subsidy whenever they reach here and the facility would be offered for the next two months. He said the government can also facilitate its buses to the bring such labourers back to the State.

The Deputy CM added despite prevailing crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic, the State government has disbursed ₹154 crore to 3.10 lakh labourers at around ₹1,000 per week per head.

Mr. Dhanak said that to bring transparency in the welfare schemes of the labourers, the sanction would be given at the directorate level. He said there were numerous complaints regarding delay in giving relief to the labourers in various schemes and labourers were forced to visit the district offices of the department but the decision was taken in the meeting that the directorate would be the sanctioning authority for these schemes.

9 COVID-19 deaths

Nine coronavirus deaths, six of them from worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, were reported from Haryana on Tuesday while the total number of cases in the State rose to 11,520 with 495 fresh infections, officials said.

Faridabad and Gurgaon reported three deaths each, while one fatality each was from Sonipat, Rohtak and Jind districts, according to the State health department.