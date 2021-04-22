Other States

Haryana to discontinue COVID-19 cess on liquor

People stand in queues to buy liquor outside a wine shop near Delhi- Gurugram border, in Gurugram. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved the State’s excise policy for the year 2021-22 and decided to discontinue the ‘Covid cess’ on sale of liquor, which was imposed in 2020-21 for generating additional revenue in view of the pandemic.

An official statement said the overall excise collection in the financial year 2020-21 was ₹6,792 crore, against the collection of ₹6,361 crore in financial year 2019-20.

The statement said, “Despite complete lockdown till first week of May, 2020 and overall economic slowdown for major part of the year 2020-21, excise revenue during the financial year 2020-21 has witnessed growth of 6.69%. Since, the period of allotment of retail vends for 2020-21 will come to an end on May 19, 2021, the growth in excise revenue for policy year 2020-21 is likely to reach 15%.”

The meeting here was presided by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The statement added that the duration of excise policy for the year 2021-22 shall be from May 20, 2021 to May 19, 2022. It said, “The liquor vends shall be allotted for a period of one year (365 days). The government has decided to discontinue-abolish Covid Cess on sale of liquor in next policy (2021-22). COVID Cess was imposed in 2020-21 for generating additional revenue in view of COVID Pandemic.”

The State Cabinet also approved the “HARIHAR” (Homeless Abandoned and Surrendered Children Rehabilitation Initiative Haryana) policy for providing employment, educational and financial benefits to abandoned and surrendered children who have completed the age of 18 years in the State’s child care institutions, and were abandoned before the age of 5 years or surrendered before the age of 1 year.

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Haryana's Fortis Hospital flags depleting oxygen levels

4 Mizoram districts declared swine fever epicentres

Nashik hospital tragedy | Bombay HC seeks report from Maharashtra govt

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

Maharashtra orders inquiry against Param Bir Singh over graft charges

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Board examinations of Class 10 cancelled, Class 12 suspended

Coronavirus | BJP MLA slams Serum India over vaccine pricing, calls CEO Adar Poonawalla 'dacoit'

Coronavirus | Nepali migrant labourers in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave for home fearing lockdown like last year

Odisha offers to help other States with oxygen supply

Covid-19 | Registration for Amarnath yatra suspended: Officials

COVID-19 | 300 air passengers skip mandatory tests in Assam’s Silchar

Kanpur hospital booked after COVID-19 positive judge fails to get proper treatment

Days after returning from Kumbh Mela, BJP leader succumbs to COVID-19

Surging COVID-19 cases cast shadow over annual Chardham Yatra

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP government over vaccine price disparity

Decide representation for setting up commission for NRIs: Delhi High Court to Centre

Taking care of environment should be part of our daily lives: Dalai Lama

Over 1,700 doses of coronavirus vaccine stolen from hospital in Haryana

Shiv Sena questions PM Modi’s suggestion of lockdown as last resort
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 7:18:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-to-discontinue-covid-19-cess-on-liquor/article34386221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY