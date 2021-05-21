Haryana to bear cost of treatment of BPL patients

Focus should now be on post-COVID complications: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced on Friday that the entire treatment cost of below poverty line (BPL) patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals would be borne by the State government.

Earlier, the State government had announced financial assistance of up to ₹35,000 for BPL patients.

“All the BPL families who are not covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme will be eligible to get this benefit and the Deputy Commissioner will ensure that this financial assistance scheme reaches grassroots level,” said Mr. Lal.

The Chief Minister was chairing the eighth review meeting of COVID-19 management with government officials through video conferencing.

He said that while the government and private hospitals of the State were putting up a tough fight against the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, the focus now should be on making adequate arrangements to deal with the patients suffering from post-COVID complications, including keeping a close vigil on mucormycosis (black fungus) cases.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to closely monitor the increase in the cases of mucormycosis. He said at least 20 beds should be reserved for its treatment in all medical colleges.

“The Deputy Commissioners should ensure that every hospital of their respective districts should share real-time data of the patients suffering from this deadly disease and the referral for such patients should be made in medical colleges only,” Mr. Lal said.

‘Convince farmers’

The Chief Minister said Deputy Commissioners should make dedicated efforts to convince the agitating farmers (protesting against Centre’s farm laws) to cooperate with the government to fight this pandemic.

He said he too had urged the farmers to immediately call off their strike, understanding the need of the hour, to ensure that the virus spread chain is broken.