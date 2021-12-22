Haryana tightens COVID-19 curbs

From January 1, people who have not received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be permitted to congested areas.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday announced that from January 1, 2022, people who have not received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be permitted to the congested areas such as - restaurants, malls, banks, offices etc.

Mr. Vij was speaking in response to a calling attention motion moved during the ongoing winter session of the State Assembly.

He said the concern over the new variant of COVID-19 is a public concern and the whole world is worried about it along with the World Health Organisation (WHO). He said that both doses of vaccination are a strong shield to avoid corona infectionas well as the usage of mask and maintaining social distancing is also very important. He said that he had sent a wireless message to all the Superintendent of Police and Commissioners of Police of the State that those who are not wearing masks should be fined with ₹500 and ordered the Deputy Commissioners to do random checking on social gatherings or events. “The vaccination should become a mass movement and I urged the members of the House to motivate people to get the second dose of vaccination in their respective constituencies. Arrangements will be made to set up camps and health teams will be sent there to ensure successful vaccination,” he said.

The Health Minister said that till December 19, 2021, a total of 3,11,86,292 doses have been given, out of which the first dose: 1,91,10,472 (93%) and the second dose: 1,20,75,820 (59%) have been given under the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Mr. Vij said that till now no decision has been taken by the Central government regarding the booster dose.