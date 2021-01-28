Haryana suspends telecom services in three districts

The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended the telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar till 5 p.m. on January 28.
The order was issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts and will be in force with immediate effect.
An official spokesperson said the suspension had been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) were directed to ensure the compliance.
The spokesman said the State government had decided to suspend the Internet services in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.
