Haryana suspends mobile internet in 14 more districts

The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet services, all SMS services, excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in 14 districts until 5 p.m on January 30.

The decision has been taken to prevent disturbance of peace and public order, said an official statement. The 14 districts are Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa.

Earlier, the government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts.

“The suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” the statement added.