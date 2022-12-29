HamberMenu
Haryana Sports Minster in soup over sexual misconduct allegation

December 29, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh courted controversy after a junior women athlete coach accused him of sexual misconduct, on Thursday. The Minister, however, dismissed the allegation as false and baseless and called for an independent investigation.

The woman alleged that Mr. Singh had been trying to contact her recently and insisted on meeting. Talking to reporters at the Indian National Lok Dal office, she said her national games certificate was misplaced by the federation and she had taken up the issue with the authorities.

“... He had asked me to visit his residence. On Wednesday, when I went to meet the Minister at his official residence here, he indulged in sexual misconduct. He took me to one side of a cabin in his residence, where he placed his hand on my foot, saying you keep me happy and I will keep you happy... he even tore my t-shirt, after which I shouted for help but no one came to help me,” she alleged.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh said the allegations were baseless and there seems to be a conspiracy against him. He said there should be an independent investigation.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, meanwhile, demanded the State government to sack Mr. Singh from his post and set up a Special Investigation Team for probing the matter.

