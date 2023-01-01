HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment

A junior athletics coach from the State had come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the Minister and filed a police complaint a day later.

January 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. File

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh Police have booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement on the complaint of a woman coach, police said on Sunday.

The FIR against the BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was filed on Saturday, they said.

A junior athletics coach from the State had, on Thursday, come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the Minister and filed a police complaint a day later.

The woman was allegedly harassed by Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office in Chandigarh, where she had gone to meet him for some official work.

The Minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

Related Topics

Haryana / sexual assault & rape / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.