Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, 2 MLAs test positive for COVID-19: Health Minister

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Health Minister Anil Vij confirmed.
“The Assembly Speaker and two other MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus,” Mr. Vij, who is also the state’s Home Minister, told PTI.
Notably, the Speaker has tested positive two days before the monsoon session of the Assembly starts here on August 26.
As a result, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings.
It had been made mandatory for all MLAs of the Haryana Assembly, including the Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers to get their COVID-19 tests conducted and only those who turn out negative will be allowed to attend the session.
A COVID-19 negative certificate, not older than three days before the start of the session, will also be mandatory for anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha complex during the session, including officials.
Suresh Nambath