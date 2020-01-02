Other States

Haryana sisters to get passports after application was rejected over ‘their appearance’

Application being processed after State Home Minister Anil Vij intervenes

Two sisters, Santosh and Heena, in Haryana’s Ambala were recently denied passports by the regional passport authority here on the grounds of “their appearance” even after they produced necessary documents for the purpose.

However, after the intervention Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, the process of their passport application has started. Ambala’s Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma has stated that an investigation into the matter would be conducted and appropriate action taken.

Mr. Sharma said that Ambala resident Ms. Santosh and Ms. Henna, along with their father Bhagat Bahadur, had gone to the passport office in Chandigarh for application. Mr. Sharma said they were, however, denied passports after mentioning on their documents “applicant seems to be Nepali.”

Mr. Sharma said the passport office had summoned both sisters and their passports would reach them very soon.

Santosh, one of the applicants, said that the passport office asked them to prove their nationality even when they presented all the necessary documents such as PAN, Aadhaar and driving licence.

“We were asked to prove our nationality. We then approached Home Minister Anil Vij and it was after his intervention that the processing of our passport application could start,” she said.

Mr. Bhagat Bahadur claimed that the family had been living in India for over 50 years. He told reporters that he was born and brought up in Ambala and his father had come to the city from Nepal before his birth.

Mr. Bhagat stated he had four daughters — Meera, Santosh, Heena and Komal. Santosh is a fashion designer and Heena has done B. Pharm. They both want to go abroad and hence had applied for passports in June. Meera already possesses an Indian passport, said Mr. Bahadur.

