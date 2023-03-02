Haryana should act with seriousness in Bharatpur double murder case: Ashok Gehlot 

March 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - JAIPUR

Facing criticism over the slow pace of investigation in the Bharatpur double murder case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited Ghatmika village and met the families of Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, who were allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in neighbouring Haryana.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP government in Haryana should treat the incident with “utmost seriousness” and help the Rajasthan police in arresting the accused at the earliest. “We are in touch with Haryana CM Manohar Lal. The Directors-General of Police of the two States are also talking [to each other]... We will ensure justice to the families of the victims,” he said.

The charred bodies of the victims, abducted from Bharatpur district, were found in their burnt vehicle at Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. All nine accused in the case hail from Haryana and several of them are active members of the Bajrang Dal and run cow protection groups. Only one accused, Rinku Saini, has been arrested so far.

Announcing a relief package of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of the victims, Mr. Gehlot said the government will give ₹1 lakh in cash and ₹4 lakh as fixed deposit, besides providing assistance to educate their children. Junaid is survived by his wife, six children and a mentally challenged brother. Nasir is survived by his wife.

Mr. Gehlot said the crime deserved nothing less than the death penalty and would be investigated under the Case Officer Scheme. A legal officer will be appointed to monitor the arrest of the accused and submission of the chargesheet in the court. Time-bound completion of the legal process will be ensured, he said.

The Congress government’s initial handling of the case had come under severe criticism and comparisons were drawn with the steps it had taken after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28 last year. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited Bharatpur district, questioned why relief similar to the Udaipur case was not given to the victims’ families.

Mr. Gehlot was accompanied by Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Minister of State for Education and Kaman MLA Zahida Khan, Mewat Development Board chairman Zubair Khan and State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.