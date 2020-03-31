Haryana sets up relief camps for homeless, migrants

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said 467 relief camps had been set up with a capacity of 70,000 people to provide food and shelter to the migrant labourers and the homeless.

“At present, more than 10,000 people have taken shelter in these camps and they are being provided adequate food and other necessary facilities,” he said here after a Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Khattar said all the categories (pink, yellow and khaki) of card holders are being provided ration for April 2020 free of cost. “Those poor or migrant labourers who do not have ration cards are being given packed ration so that they do not face any difficulty during the lockdown period.”

He said under the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY), an instalment of financial assistance of ₹4,000 has already been deposited in the bank accounts of 6.29 lakh families of the 12.50 lakh families registered under this scheme. “The financial assistance to the remaining eligible families would be provided in the next few days. Similarly, the financial assistance of ₹1,000 per week has been transferred into the bank accounts of over 3.50 lakh construction workers. This amount would be transferred to these beneficiaries on every Monday during the lockdown,” said Mr. Khattar.