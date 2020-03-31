Other States

Haryana sets up relief camps for homeless, migrants

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ration for all card holders free of cost for April, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said 467 relief camps had been set up with a capacity of 70,000 people to provide food and shelter to the migrant labourers and the homeless.

“At present, more than 10,000 people have taken shelter in these camps and they are being provided adequate food and other necessary facilities,” he said here after a Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Khattar said all the categories (pink, yellow and khaki) of card holders are being provided ration for April 2020 free of cost. “Those poor or migrant labourers who do not have ration cards are being given packed ration so that they do not face any difficulty during the lockdown period.”

He said under the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY), an instalment of financial assistance of ₹4,000 has already been deposited in the bank accounts of 6.29 lakh families of the 12.50 lakh families registered under this scheme. “The financial assistance to the remaining eligible families would be provided in the next few days. Similarly, the financial assistance of ₹1,000 per week has been transferred into the bank accounts of over 3.50 lakh construction workers. This amount would be transferred to these beneficiaries on every Monday during the lockdown,” said Mr. Khattar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 8:56:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-sets-up-relief-camps-for-homeless-migrants/article31220713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY