Other States

Haryana sends buses to bring back students

The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 State transport buses to bring back students of the State who are stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

The students from Haryana, who were preparing for various competitive examinations, have been stuck at the coaching hub of Kota due to the lockdown.

“Thirty-one Haryana Roadways buses have gone to Kota to bring back the students,” Haryana’s Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

He said the buses were sent from the Rewari and Narnaul depots of Haryana Roadways.

Nearly 850 students are expected to travel back to their homes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:44:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-sends-buses-to-bring-back-students/article31419221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY