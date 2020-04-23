Haryana sends buses to bring back students

The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 State transport buses to bring back students of the State who are stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

The students from Haryana, who were preparing for various competitive examinations, have been stuck at the coaching hub of Kota due to the lockdown.

“Thirty-one Haryana Roadways buses have gone to Kota to bring back the students,” Haryana’s Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

He said the buses were sent from the Rewari and Narnaul depots of Haryana Roadways.

Nearly 850 students are expected to travel back to their homes.