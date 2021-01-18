Other States

Haryana seeks ₹5,000-crore special aid

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal demanded a special assistance of ₹5,000 crore for the State in a pre-budget consultation meeting here on Monday.

Taking part in the meeting, convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Lal demanded the special financial assistance for development of Haryana in addition to the regular financial allocation.

The demand for special package includes ₹1,000 crore for creation of capital infrastructure under micro irrigation and ponds rejuvenation and ₹1,000 for NCR area development, besides ₹3,000 crore for COVID-19 management, creation of health and medical infrastructure and for rural development.

